We Level Up Treatment Center Launches HOPE College Scholarship Program

"$100,000 has been set aside for our scholarship programs at our centers with available beds”...”DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, USA, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release: We Level Up is proud to implement a new scholarship program to support and encourage college students suffering from addiction and mental health disorders to get the help they deserve.
We Level Up's management team is committed to helping suffering university students recover. So they can be better able to pursue their college education while regaining their health. "An annual budget of up to $100,000 has been set aside for our scholarship programs at our centers with available beds," said Adam Roth, a co-founder, and senior manager of the company. "We're able to provide up to $1,000 scholarship for each qualifying student. And are determined to help as many college kids as we can".
Ryan Zofay, We Level Up treatment center, founder, humanitarian and independent entrepreneur also added "I'm delighted that We Level Up treatment centers can make a difference in the lives of so many of our future young leaders. Driving real change for the betterment of college kids suffering from behavioral health and drug and alcohol addiction is a wonderful endeavor. One that the company, its management team, and skilled clinicians will undertake with purpose and spirit. "
To begin the new scholarship program, We Level Up treatment center has detailed below how to apply. And who can become eligible for the We Level Up college scholarship program.
Substance abuse in college is nothing new. College students have remained one of the largest consumer groups of drugs and alcohol since the 1970s. Young people between the ages of 18 and 24 are already at higher risk of addiction. Full-time college students are twice as likely to abuse drugs and alcohol than those who don’t attend college. Why? Beginning college is stressful. The pressure to excel in academics and fit into social circles is intense. When a student is offered alcohol for the first time with the promise of lower stress and higher confidence, those pressures will often result in accepting and over-consuming alcohol.
A whopping 64 percent of young adults who are no longer in college are not attending college because of a mental health-related reason. The typical college-age period (18-24 years of age) is the same period in which severe psychiatric disorders initially begin to manifest. Because suicide is a leading cause of death among college-aged students in the United States, the importance of mental health awareness in young people is greater than it’s ever been. Those struggling with mental illness are at higher risk of abusing substances. If a severely depressed individual abuses a substance, it could make the difference between suicidal ideation and an actual lethal suicide attempt.
Among the most difficult and troublesome problems, parents see is their children facing mental health & substance abuse issues at school.
All scholarship entry materials are to be submitted to welevelup.com and shall become the property of We Level Up Treatment Centers. Scholarship Eligibility Requirements - To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements:
• Must be 18 years of age or older.
• Must be able to provide proof of current enrollment at an accredited university, college within the United States.
• Must be serious about achieving sobriety and maintaining recovery and complete your recovery treatment.
• First come first served. Scholarships will be awarded based on financial need first with other qualifying factors following thereafter.
Scholarship Entry Process - All applicants will be required to submit the following materials:
• A completed application form
• Proof of current college enrollment along with financial hardship questionnaire as appliable
• Copy of a Driver’s License or Valid ID
• A short bio of yourself. Your bio should include your name, background, and hometown, along with your interests, goals and anything else you’d like us to know.
• A 750-1,000-word essay describing the progression of your addiction and/or mental illness, why you are now choosing to get help, and what you’re hoping to get out of your treatment experience.
• Scholarships may be awarded based on need, income, and available vacancy at our centers.
• This scholarship program is subject to change at any time for any reason.
How to Tell if your College Student Has a Substance Abuse Problem? Addiction dependence on drugs and alcohol can be incredibly common on university campuses. Impacting about one-fourth of university students. Some college students may have started their education with prior binge drinking, along with smoking pot plus use other drugs in high school. And others will feel the social peer pressures of college and start their drugs use and drink heavily as early as their first several weeks at school. Freely available alcoholic beverages, the use of marijuana, and drugs like Adderall are the top abused substances in college. We also know that college students are also abusing drugs like Xanax, narcotics, cocaine, LSD, and mushrooms.
How to Help College-age Students? We Level Up's treatment center specialists have outlined how parents can identify addiction difficulties and help their college-age kids get into treatment. Notwithstanding raising your child properly, and educating them to stay away from drugs and alcohol, peer pressure, and an environment free of parental controls can change everything. So much so, that a college student's acceptance of substance abuse can take hold when least expected. That's why we encourage you to talk to someone who knows the signs to look for. This will probably confirm what you already realize yourself. That there are substance abuse issues. We Level Up offers a professional confidential no-obligation, mental health, and addiction helpline. Call anytime for a free consultation.
Understanding College Student Addiction. Most parents will find multiple signs that a university student is experiencing difficulties with substance abuse. The signs of a full-fledged drug or alcohol problem can vary for each person and may even show as an array of other difficulties too. Where you see several signs of addiction issues, you should take note and become concerned. These signs can include:
• A steep drop in one's college grades. While college students can manage to get decent grades even while using drugs and alcohol, this usually does not last long. The negative impact of using shows up in lower grades as the substance abuse begins to catch up showing up in decreasing grades. As the drug and alcohol abuse intensifies students are more at risk to oversleep and begin to miss class altogether. Some students will find it more difficult to focus during lectures or even begin to suffer from concentrating on their school work. Parents should have their children enable access to their class grades and review them at each semester interval.
• Mood swings can often result from substance abuse. Parents are likely to see their students feel depressed and irritable from abusing drugs and alcohol at school. Where you are aware of these sorts of mood changes, find out what are the causes. Ask your student what's stressing them out. Learn and ask if they are even 'sometimes' taking drugs or alcohol to cope or staying up studying for exams. Where you see or even suspect a problem you can suggest to your college student to get help on campus through a professional or a therapist that can help. You may also encourage your children to allow the therapist to communicate with you about their assessment and progress. Explain to your student that you only want to support them and are concerned with the negative changes you have seen.
• Outsized, unusual, and more regular spending than usual. Many college students forming a substance abuse habit will begin to spend much more than usual to buy drugs and alcohol. Here, parents can ask their children to enable access to their financial accounts including both bank and credit card statements. Or even use joint accounts where needed. Where you see unusual or clearly nefarious spending, find out and demand to know what your child is spending their money on.
• Another sign can be discipline issues at college, culminating even in actual legal issues. Where all of a sudden your college student is facing school discipline problems make a note and learn more. You may even find out they are in serious legal jeopardy because of substance abuse. This will be your opportunity to learn more, support your child and get help. Know that your college student will probably look to minimize their legal issues. But, if you get all the facts, you can help shape an improving path to recovery for your student and the entire family.
• More signs of substance abuse issues will likely be seen in ongoing sleep problems, social isolation, and perhaps weight loss.
Responding to College Students Addiction Problems. What can parents do to support their kids with addiction issues at school? Parents can connect with their child's college counseling and or administration office to learn which services can be made available on school grounds to help their child. The great news is that most colleges provide addiction recovery counseling like AA and or NA meetings. Some schools even offer sober living dorms, plus alcohol-free events and gatherings. In some instances, schools may provide comprehensive ongoing recovery programs for addicted students on campus. These programs are designed to help improve not only their health, but grades, and the continuation of their education.
Where an addiction becomes visible and problematic many schools will require that recovery treatment sessions be attended by the student. This will often be a required condition to remain an enrolled student. You'll see these provisions, especially where your child's behavior has been disruptive or unsafe. Where a student is arrested because of a criminal offense corresponding to their substance abuse problem, the court system can also require treatment as part of a reduced or even waived sentence.
Where you find that your child's addiction their related issues have climaxed o a boiling point and are spilling over to place their life at risk, quick action is critical. Your college student can be hospitalized for binge drinking resulting from alcohol poisoning. Or is suffering from a psychotic crisis caused by overuse of drugs like Adderall. Where you see your loved one has failed most classes because they are drinking heavily daily, you should step in and help. Offer your moral support and sympathy without any judgment. Explain you are ready to help and will support their return sobriety.
Left untreated, addiction and/or mental illness can not only destroy your education, it can destroy your life and the lives of those who love you.
Get the help you need now! All entry materials are to be submitted to welevelup.com and shall become the property of We Level Up Treatment Centers.
Non-Discrimination Policy Disclaimer - We Level Up does not discriminate on any basis, whether by age, race, sex, religion, disability status, or sexual orientation. All qualified applicants are given equal consideration and are assessed strictly based on the strength of their application and submission. It is at the sole discretion of our team to select the applicant based on the outlined requirements and other criteria that we may adopt. By applying for the Level Up For Hope Scholarship, you agree to We Level Up’s policy and disclaimer.
About We Level Up Treatment Centers
We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities along with holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. Combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, We Level Up is an accredited dual diagnosis mental health care provider. Fully integrating co-occurring conditions into our programs. We provide a world-class comprehensive continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Our top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehab recovery.
We provide best-in-class treatment in multiple locations, with amenities and activities designed to reinforce recovery success metrics. Each client receives lifetime alumni support post inpatient treatment along with family resources to help maintain recovery momentum, even once they depart our treatment facilities. Our teams of highly trained professionals are dedicated to each client’s success.
