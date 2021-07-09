» News » 2021 » Big Oak Tree State Park hosts public information m...

Big Oak Tree State Park hosts public information meeting July 24

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 9, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Big Oak Tree State Park on Saturday, July 24. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. in the day-use area open shelter, located on the left side of the road as you enter the park.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the site and its operations. Representatives from the site will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Big Oak Tree State Park is located 15 miles south of East Prairie at 13640 S. Highway 102. For more information about the meeting, call the park at 573-649-0045.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###