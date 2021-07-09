Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Former Sewanee Officer Charged with Burglary, Official Misconduct

FRANKLIN COUNTY – A investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a former Sewanee police officer, on burglary and other charges.

At the request of 12th District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, in January, TBI agents began investigating a report of a theft that occurred from a dorm room at Sewanee University during the 2020 Thanksgiving break. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified former Sewanee Police Officer Tony Gilliam as the individual who entered the dorm room and took several items.

On July 6th, the Franklin County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Tony Marko Gilliam (DOB 01/26/1959) with three counts of Aggravated Burglary, two counts of Theft of Property, and eight counts of Official Misconduct. Gilliam was booked into the Franklin County Jail on Wednesday, and was released on a $10,000 bond.

