Concora Announces Strategic Partnership Program To Help Building Material Manufacturers Grow Commercial Sales
The leader in delivering web experience platforms for commercial building product manufacturers.
We are positioned well to power this new channel for our partners and building material companies. Having strong trusted relationships will be key as we continue to grow Concora.”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the only Web Experience Platform designed specifically for the commercial building product manufacturing industry, today announced their new partnership program to help support customer demand and significant growth as a result of this past year’s surge in digital experiences with building product manufacturers looking to get their products specified on-line.
As part of a Concora record-breaking 2021 and first half of 2022, building product manufacturers in North America and Canada are using Concora's Web Experience Platform to help power their commercial sales and drive an on-line buying experience for product selection. Concora simplifies product selection and purchase for the architect, engineer, and contractor communities that help grow commercial sales.
With this new partnership program (https://concora.com/partner-program), building product manufacturers will have the opportunity to work directly with Concora’s trusted partner network across the entire commercial buyer journey such as digital marketing (e.g. SEO/SEM, inbound/outbound), content creation (e.g. BIM, CAD, 3-part specs) and consulting services (sustainability, marketing/sales enablement). Thus driving more web-traffic to the customer's Web Experience Platform hosted by Concora.
“We are positioned well to power this new channel for our partners and Building Product Manufacturers alike. Having strong trusted relationships will be key as we continue to grow Concora”, says Kip Rapp, Concora CEO.
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora’s Web Experience Platform, manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer’s journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com
Kip Rapp
Concora
+1 425-387-8316
email us here