M-43 sidewalk project in Ingham County begins Monday

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Ingham

HIGHWAY: M-43

CLOSEST CITIES: Lansing East Lansing

ESTIMATED START DATE: 6 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $400,000 to install Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant sidewalks and perform resurfacing and pavement marking on both directions of M-43 from Coolidge Road to Homer Street in Lansing.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures on eastbound and westbound M-43 between Coolidge Road to Homer Street. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide drivers with a smoother, safer driving surface with fresh pavement markings. The ADA-compliant sidewalks will be more accessible for all users.

Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.