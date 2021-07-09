Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 12
Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 12, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 28
|SR 28
|Clover to Snyder
|General Maintenance
|SR 830
|Main Street
|Washington
|Seal Coating
|SR 1002
|Wayne Road
|Winslow
|Seal Coating
|SR 1007
|
Sandy Valley Road/ Pardus
Road
|Winslow/ Washington
|Seal Coating
|SR 1009
|Stevenson Hill Road
|Washington
|Seal Coating
|SR 1010
|Game School Road
|Snyder
|Bridge Maintenance
|SR 1027
|Egypt Road
|Warsaw/ Polk
|General Maintenance
|SR 2016
|West Liberty Road
|Winslow
|Seal Coating
|SR 2021
|Scotland Avenue Extension
|Young/ Bell
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 2031
|
Reynoldsville/ Sykesville
Road
|Winslow
|Seal Coating
|SR 2033
|Rathmel Boulevard
|Winslow
|Seal Coating
|SR 3011
|Hamilton/ Markton Road
|Oliver/ Perry
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3014
|Sprankles Mills Road
|
Perry/ Oliver/
Ringgold
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3017
|Altman Avenue Extension
|Young/ Bell
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 3018
|East Branch Road
|Oliver
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3023
|North Enterline Road
|Perry/ Oliver
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3031
|Worthville Road/ River Road
|Worthville/ Oliver
|Shoulder Cutting
|Various
|Various
|Various
|General Maintenance
|Various
|Primary
|Various
|Mowing
|Various
|Various
|Various
|Sign Maintenance
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.