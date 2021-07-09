Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 12

Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 12, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 28 SR 28 Clover to Snyder General Maintenance SR 830 Main Street Washington Seal Coating SR 1002 Wayne Road Winslow Seal Coating SR 1007 Sandy Valley Road/ Pardus Road Winslow/ Washington Seal Coating SR 1009 Stevenson Hill Road Washington Seal Coating SR 1010 Game School Road Snyder Bridge Maintenance SR 1027 Egypt Road Warsaw/ Polk General Maintenance SR 2016 West Liberty Road Winslow Seal Coating SR 2021 Scotland Avenue Extension Young/ Bell Pipe Replacement SR 2031 Reynoldsville/ Sykesville Road Winslow Seal Coating SR 2033 Rathmel Boulevard Winslow Seal Coating SR 3011 Hamilton/ Markton Road Oliver/ Perry Shoulder Cutting SR 3014 Sprankles Mills Road Perry/ Oliver/ Ringgold Shoulder Cutting SR 3017 Altman Avenue Extension Young/ Bell Pipe Replacement SR 3018 East Branch Road Oliver Shoulder Cutting SR 3023 North Enterline Road Perry/ Oliver Shoulder Cutting SR 3031 Worthville Road/ River Road Worthville/ Oliver Shoulder Cutting Various Various Various General Maintenance Various Primary Various Mowing Various Various Various Sign Maintenance

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.