Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,896 in the last 365 days.

Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 12

Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 12, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SR 28 SR 28 Clover to Snyder General Maintenance
SR 830 Main Street Washington Seal Coating
SR 1002 Wayne Road Winslow Seal Coating
SR 1007

Sandy Valley Road/ Pardus

Road

 Winslow/ Washington Seal Coating
SR 1009 Stevenson Hill Road Washington Seal Coating
SR 1010 Game School Road Snyder Bridge Maintenance
SR 1027 Egypt Road Warsaw/ Polk General Maintenance
SR 2016 West Liberty Road Winslow Seal Coating
SR 2021 Scotland Avenue Extension Young/ Bell Pipe Replacement
SR 2031

Reynoldsville/ Sykesville

Road

 Winslow Seal Coating
SR 2033 Rathmel Boulevard Winslow Seal Coating
SR 3011 Hamilton/ Markton Road Oliver/ Perry Shoulder Cutting
SR 3014 Sprankles Mills Road

Perry/ Oliver/

Ringgold

 Shoulder Cutting
SR 3017 Altman Avenue Extension Young/ Bell Pipe Replacement
SR 3018 East Branch Road Oliver Shoulder Cutting
SR 3023 North Enterline Road Perry/ Oliver Shoulder Cutting
SR 3031 Worthville Road/ River Road Worthville/ Oliver Shoulder Cutting
Various Various Various General Maintenance
Various Primary Various Mowing
Various Various Various Sign Maintenance

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.

You just read:

Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.