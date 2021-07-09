Have You Heard About The Wearable Art (WOW) Competition And Fashion Show?
Taking Place This Year at the TSB Arena, Wellington, New Zealand - September 30-October 17, 2021MIAMI, FL, USA, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The worlds of art and fashion design collide with the World of Wearable Art (WOW) competition and live event. Started by Dame Suzie Moncrieff in New Zealand in 1987, the event is now attended by up to 60,000 people each year. If you love art and fashion, this event should be on your bucket list. After a hiatus last year due to Covid, WOW returns from September 30 – October 17, 2021. The Carl Kruse Art Blog will be sending one of its correspondents from Australia to cover the event. Coverage of the former WOW event on the blog is at Blurring Boundaries In The Art World.
What is WOW All About?
Contestants from some 40 countries create fantasy-laden works of art that can be worn - costume design taken to the next level. The show highlights the best entries in a dramatic theatrical presentation. Entry is open to anyone over the age of 18 making it anyone’s game. There is a $185,000 NZD prize as well as an opportunity for artists and designers to add to their portfolios.
Important WOW Dates For 2021
There are several closed rounds of judging with the final judging taking place on September 27, 2021. The awards show is September 30 - October 17 with the actual awards given out on October 1. The deadline for entering this year’s event was on March 26, so anyone interested in participating as a designer will have to wait until 2022.
What Can You Expect To See At WOW?
Each piece of clothing is a work of art. One of the darkest and most stunning pieces in the past was the Nightwraith by Idly Izo, a striking nightmarish figure all in black with long claws, horns, and a wildly impressive headpiece.
In 2019 the Supreme WOW Award Winner was a design by Rinaldy Yunardi from Indonesia called “The Lady Warrior.” The Lady Warrior was a golden spectacle of shield-inspired curves and design. Please note that health restrictions are in place for the 2021 WOW show, including strict entrance to New Zealand itself. More information on WOW at https://www.worldofwearableart.com/
