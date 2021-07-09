Fully vaccinated UK citizens can holiday in the Canary Islands with no quarantine on return
The Canary Islands welcome the UK Government’s decision to remove quaran-tine for fully vaccinated travelers returning from Amber List CountriesCANARY ISLANDS, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canary Islands Minister of Tourism, Yaiza Castilla believes that the removal of quarantine for vaccinated British people will increase travel and allow for the reacti-vation of UK tourism to the Archipelago.
The Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce of the Government of the Canary Islands, Yaiza
Castilla, welcomes the decision of the United Kingdom Government allowing, from the 19th of July, more than 30 million Britons who have received the double dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to travel to Amber List countries, such as the Canary Islands, without having to quarantine on return to the UK.
Castilla believes that, as long as the Archipelago are not moved to the Red List on the next review, this decision will boost travel bookings to the Canary Islands. This review is scheduled for the 19th of July. The Global Travel Task Force evaluates travel destinations the accumulated incidence, the advancement of vaccination, healthcare capacity, the presence of new variants, the ability to detect variants, the number of tests performed and the destination’s positivity index.
Castilla explains that the Canary Islands is one of the UK’s best-loved holiday destinations, with 7% of UK holidaymakers travelling to the archipelago in 2019. Castilla believes that many of the 30 million fully vaccinated UK citizens will not hesitate to return to the Canary Islands with the announcement of this news.
However, it will still be necessary to carry out at least two PCR tests for vaccinated people traveling to Amber List destinations, Castilla explains, “this will mean a very discouraging additional economic cost, especially in the Summer season, when visitors to the island are predominantly families”.
Therefore, Castilla states that, “although this is great news for our sector, we must remain careful and think ahead. The pandemic is still present, and we must continue working to maintain the Canary Islands as a safe destination”.
