How well is your mobile device protected? - AV-Comparatives releases results of 2021 Android Security Test

Even as Google's built-in malware protection “Play Protect” improves, it still offers the weakest protection of all tested products. We highly recommend using a third-party app!”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent security testing lab AV-Comparatives has published the report of its 2021 investigation into antivirus apps for the Android mobile platform. The Innsbruck-based institute tested 10 popular security apps with regard to malware protection, battery drain and anti-theft functionality. Third-party products made by Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, G Data, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, Securion and Trend Micro were all scrutinised, along with Google’s built-in security measures in the Android platform.

The most widely used version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 10, was used for the test. Users can see how well the tested products performed on the most popular incarnation of Android.

In the malware protection test, over 3,500 recent malicious applications for the Android operating system were used. The results clearly showed the advantage of using a third-party antivirus product to protect smartphones against Android malware.

To ensure that the tested products do not achieve protection at the expense of high rates of false alarms, a false-positives test was also run, using 500 popular legitimate apps.

Anti-theft functionality was also considered. This allows a user whose smartphone has been lost or stolen to e.g. locate it, lock it, and wipe private data. Anti-theft features in the tested products were tested for reliable operation.

A past criticism of security programs is that they cause significant drain on the device’s battery. AV-Comparatives addressed this issue by running a battery-drain test. The effect each product has on battery life during everyday phone usage (making calls, surfing the Internet, watching videos and sending emails) was measured.

As well as the results of the tests, the report includes general security advice and information for users of Android devices. The security measures incorporated into Android 10 are considered, along with the effect these have on third-party security apps. Security tips for Android users are also provided.

Like all AV-Comparatives’ public reports, the report of the 2021 Android Mobile Security Test can be downloaded free of charge from the institute’s website, www.av-comparatives.org. AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, and has been publicly testing computer security software since 2004. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. It also holds the EICAR certification as a “Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab”.

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

