Award-Winning Radiation Oncologist Dr. Sophia Edwards-Bennett to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sophia Edwards-Bennett, known affectionately to patients as Doctor EB, is an exceptional Radiation Oncologist and Cancer authority. She has been honored as a Top Doctor locally and internationally, in a number of Who’s Who editions, and was featured on NBC, Fox Affiliates and The Success Network. She has practiced in two countries and numerous states, holding unrestricted licenses in New York, Florida, Indiana and Wisconsin--to name a few. She trained in meritorious facilities such as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, served on Breast Cancer and Therapeutic Radiology advisory committees, did extensive research into Oncology therapeutic agents, and founded a philanthropic organization oriented to Lupus. She has also become an in-demand speaker.

What makes this Oncologist truly exceptional, however, is more than merely her medical skill and achievements, it’s her positive attitude and drive. Doctor EB says she is on an ordained mission to edify, enlighten and inspire people--about Cancer and life itself.

“Any qualified doctor can treat a medical symptom,” she says, “but it takes something more to treat the whole patient and their family. To truly empathize with them, you must have walked in their shoes. And I have.”

Doctor EB first became interested in the medical field at a young age, when she saw how disease affected her mother and their entire family dynamic. Her mom had Lupus, an auto-immune disease that entails numerous recurrences and extended stays in the hospital. One particular doctor who treated mom stood out, for the way he demonstrated his concern for the family as well as his patient. This was the kind of professional she aspired to become, holistic and compassionate. It lit a fire in young Sophia and led to her current career and mission. Today she is known for Saving Lives while Transforming Minds. Doctor EB’s focus on hope, positivity, quality family experiences and the lessons of our life journey have all been integrated to a 7-pronged approach she calls The Big C Re-Attitude.

Doctor EB expounds her philosophy to patients, telling them that Cancer is not a Stop sign as they might think, it’s really a Yield sign (slow down but don’t stop living.) She has also discussed this philosophy as a best-selling author, and in a series of youtube podcasts with the acronym REVOXYLIFE (Revelations from the Oxymorons of Life.) The podcasts feature everyone from inspirational guru Jack Canfield to the grateful husband of a patient who passed on months ago.

In the upcoming radio show, Doctor EB will explain her mission, background, treatment approach and inspiring ideas to a new audience. You will surely delight in hearing her rhythmic voice and learning more about her innovative treatment approach.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Sophia Edwards-Bennett in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, July 13th at 2:00pm EDT

For more information visit her website https://www.mydoctoreb.com

You may watch her videos/podcasts at https://www.youtube.com/c/Revoxylife