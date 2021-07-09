Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Trends Include The Use Of Nanoparticles

Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toxicologists globally are adopting nanotechnology in the development of new, environmentally friendly insecticides. Nanoparticles have revolutionized the pharmaceuticals and chemicals industries. Pesticidal nanoformulations are ultrafine particles with enhanced permeability, stability, and solubility. Most engineers believe that nanotechnology can help make insecticides much safer. Nano sized insecticides can be sprayed in lesser amounts on agricultural fields in comparision with conventional forms. For example, Lansiumamide B (antibacterial) is formulated as nanocapsule to reat tobacco bacterial wilt. Thiametoxam (insecticide) is sprayed as nanoscaled fibre and Deltamethrin (insecticide) is formulated as a lipid nanoparticle.

TBRC’s pesticides industry analysis report is segmented by type into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, other pesticide and other agricultural chemicals, by origin into synthetic, bio-based, and by application into grains and cereals, pulses and oilseeds, commercial crops, fruits and vegetables, others.

The global pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market is expected to grow from $80.27 billion in 2020 to $84.82 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Pesticides market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $109.75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market, accounting for 27% of the market in 2020. South America is the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global market. The Middle East has the smallest pesticides market share.

The major players covered in the agricultural pesticides market are Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, China National Chemical Corporation (Chemchina).

