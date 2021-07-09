Royalton Barracks/ Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B202179
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 7/8/21 at 2243
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Randolph Road. Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Tammy Wright
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/8/21 at 2243, Vermont State Police was contacted regarding an active family fight on South Randolph Road in Randolph, Vermont. Upon arrival the parties involved were separated. Troopers conducted an investigation and determined that Tammy Wright had assaulted a household member. She was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Wright was released on conditions and ordered to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 7/9/21 at 12:30PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/9/21 at 12:30PM
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.