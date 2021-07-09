Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,132 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/ Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B202179

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                             

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 7/8/21 at 2243

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Randolph Road. Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Tammy Wright                                              

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/8/21 at 2243, Vermont State Police was contacted regarding an active family fight on South Randolph Road in Randolph, Vermont. Upon arrival the parties involved were separated. Troopers conducted an investigation and determined that Tammy Wright had assaulted a household member. She was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Wright was released on conditions and ordered to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 7/9/21 at 12:30PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/9/21 at 12:30PM           

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/ Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.