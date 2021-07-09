Royalton Barracks/ Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B202179

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 7/8/21 at 2243

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Randolph Road. Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Tammy Wright

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/8/21 at 2243, Vermont State Police was contacted regarding an active family fight on South Randolph Road in Randolph, Vermont. Upon arrival the parties involved were separated. Troopers conducted an investigation and determined that Tammy Wright had assaulted a household member. She was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Wright was released on conditions and ordered to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 7/9/21 at 12:30PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/9/21 at 12:30PM

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.