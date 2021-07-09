Rutland Barracks/ DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B402270
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On July 8, 2021, at approximately 2312 hours
STREET: VT RT 31
TOWN: Wells
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Border to New York
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Timothy R. Garrick
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling Damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9 July, 2021, at approximately 2312 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash in the Town of Wells.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Garrick) was operating vehicle #1, traveling north on VT RT 31. Vehicle #1 lost control on the wet roadway striking a guard rail and ultimately rolling into a ditch. During the course of the investigation Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Garrick was transported to Castleton Police Department and processed for Driving Under the Influence. Garrick was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in court.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: Rutland
COURT DATE/TIME: 26 July 2021
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.