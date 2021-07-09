Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,132 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks/ DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B402270            

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On July 8, 2021, at approximately 2312 hours

STREET: VT RT 31

TOWN: Wells

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Border to New York

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Timothy R. Garrick

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling Damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 9 July, 2021, at approximately 2312 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash in the Town of Wells.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Garrick) was operating vehicle #1, traveling north on VT RT 31. Vehicle #1 lost control on the wet roadway striking a guard rail and ultimately rolling into a ditch. During the course of the investigation Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Garrick was transported to Castleton Police Department and processed for Driving Under the Influence. Garrick was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in court.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: Rutland

COURT DATE/TIME: 26 July 2021

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks/ DUI Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.