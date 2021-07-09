Are You “Really” Ready for Your CMMC or NIST 800-171 Assessment? Find Out on The Virtual CISO Podcast
If your business faces a CMMC or NIST 800-171 assessment, you want to do everything right—getting it wrong could end your business with the US government.
To help make absolutely sure you’re ready in all respects, and to alert you to “gotchas” that could hurt your chances of success, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast ”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of organizations that do business with the US Department of Defense (DoD) and other US government agencies will soon undergo a CMMC or NIST 800-171 assessment. Your company’s future may well be riding on the outcome. Are you ready? How can you be sure you’re fully prepared? What can you expect from your assessors, and how can you stack the deck in your favor?
To help make absolutely sure you’re ready in all respects, and to alert you to “gotchas” that could hurt your chances of success, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security features two of the best Security Consultants out there: George Perezdiaz, CMMC/NIST Security Consultant, and Caleb Leidy, CMMC Consultant/Provisional Assessor. Hosting the show as always is Pivot Point Security’s CISO and Managing Partner, John Verry.
Topics discussed include:
• Steps to prepare for your CMMC/DIBCAC assessment, including getting your evidence in order
• The structure of a CMMC/DIBCAC assessment, and what you can expect the assessment process to look like
• What happens if you fail your assessment? How can you make things right?
If your company needs to demonstrate compliance with CMMC and/or NIST 800-171 and associated DFARS clauses, this podcast episode shares firsthand insights you won’t want to miss.
To listen to this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
