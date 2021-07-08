Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two and Credit Card Fraud Offense: 700 Block of 7th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two and Credit Card Fraud offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in the 700 block of 7th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:19 pm, the suspect gained entry to a residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene. The credit cards that were taken in this offense were used at local businesses.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/hrKaHwtdRT0

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.