Governor Dunleavy Announces Alaska Supreme Court Appointee

July 7, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced the appointment of Jennifer Stuart Henderson to the Alaska Supreme Court. Judge Henderson was selected from a group of individuals nominated by the Alaska Judicial Council to fill the seat of retiring Chief Justice Joel Bolger.

Judge Henderson has been an Alaska resident for 18 years, and has practiced law for 18 years. She graduated from Yale Law School in 2001 and is currently a superior court judge in Anchorage.

