DHHL MEDIA ADVISORY

Newsroom Posted on Jul 8, 2021 in Latest News

What: The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands will conduct a ceremony to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the signing of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act.

When: Friday, July 9, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Who: · Brian Schatz, U.S. Senator and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs · David Y. Ige, Governor · Davianna McGregor, Professor – University of Hawai’i at Mānoa · William J. Ailā, Jr., Chair – Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair

In accordance with COVID-19 social gathering guidelines, in-person attendance has been limited to invited government officials, Commissioners, and Homestead Association representatives from throughout the state.

Where: Hale Kalaniana‘ole Office Building – 91-5420 Kapolei Parkway Kapolei, Hawai‘i 96707

Note: DHHL will Livestream the ceremony at www.dhhl.hawaii.gov/live and provide a media release with photos and B-roll at the conclusion of the event.

