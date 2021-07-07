Pelosi Statement on Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse:

“The United States Congress joins President Biden, the American people and the people of Haiti in horror over the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attack on First Lady Martine Moïse.

“Congress condemns this barbaric act, and we stand ready to provide support and assistance to the people of Haiti during this challenging time.”

# # #