Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,169 in the last 365 days.

Pelosi Statement on Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

 

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse:

 

“The United States Congress joins President Biden, the American people and the people of Haiti in horror over the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attack on First Lady Martine Moïse. 

 

“Congress condemns this barbaric act, and we stand ready to provide support and assistance to the people of Haiti during this challenging time.”

 

# # #

 

You just read:

Pelosi Statement on Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.