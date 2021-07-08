Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,182 in the last 365 days.

Olympic Video games: The daring escape sparked by one forbidden look

Raed Ahmed carrying the Iraq flag at the opening ceremony for Atlanta 1996
Raed’s mind was racing as he carried his country’s flag on that fateful day

“Do not look at President Clinton.”

Those were the instructions Raed Ahmed was given before the opening ceremony of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

The stocky Iraqi weightlifter was told that Clinton and the United States wanted to destroy his country and should be shown no respect. The message had come from Iraqi Olympic Committee officials, who were under the orders of Saddam Hussein’s eldest son, Uday.

“They said don’t look left or right because the president is going to be there, don’t look at him,” Raed says.

“I said no problem.”

Raed beamed as he jogged into the stadium, proudly holding his national flag. Then aged 29, he had been chosen for the honour before two others.

Despite having the eyes of Iraqi officials fixed on him, he glanced to his right.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he says. “Clinton looked at us. I saw he was very happy when he saw us. He stood up and was clapping.”

It was a moment that…

You just read:

Olympic Video games: The daring escape sparked by one forbidden look

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.