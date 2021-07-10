Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli, the one American couturier in Paris At Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry is a younger American creating Surrealist trend for the trendy period Meet the designer behind Woman Gaga’s inauguration outfit

For those who need convincing that fashion is a form of art, Daniel Roseberry’s designs for Maison Schiaparelli offer a persuasive argument.

Take, for example, one look from his most recent haute couture collection: from a wool crepe dress extend two fabric “gazelle horns” embroidered with gold lamé thread, gold pearls, gold cut beads, handmade gold pom-poms, Swarovski crystals and rhinestones. Above the horns is a matching headpiece, and below, a pair of nipple buttons in gilded brass.

This is not cookie-cutter fashion, as Roseberry calls it. This is something far more extraordinary.

Schiaparelli haute couture Autumn-Winter 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Dresses are voluminous, shoulders are exaggerated, materials are lush and the detailing demands a closer look (signature jewelry items, the “bijou” as they’re known, come shaped like eyeballs, noses, hands and lips). The creations are all the…