Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic beats Matteo Berrettini for twentieth Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic dropped just two sets during the fortnight on his way to the title
Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here

Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record of 20 men’s Grand Slam victories after fighting back to beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.

The 34-year-old Serb won 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in front of a passionate and vocal 15,000 crowd on Centre Court.

Seventh seed Berrettini, 25, received loud backing but could not maintain his advantage in his first major final.

Top seed Djokovic has now won all three Grand Slam men’s titles in 2021.

Having already claimed the Australian Open and French Open, Djokovic is the fifth man in history – and only the second in the Open era after Rod Laver in 1969 – to win the first three majors of the season.

And with Djokovic retaining his crown at…

