I-95 Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week for Construction on Three Improvement Projects in Philadelphia, Delaware Counties

07/08/2021 King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 motorists will encounter single and double lane closures in both directions at several locations in Philadelphia and Delaware counties for various construction activities under three separate improvement projects, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedule and locations are: Philadelphia: Monday, July 12, and Tuesday, July 13, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, southbound I-95 motorists will encounter a single lane closure between Market Street and 26th Street for bridge repair; and

Thursday, July 15, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, southbound I-95 will be reduced from three lanes-to-two in the work zone between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges for barrier construction. I-95 motorists using the Allegheny Avenue ramp to southbound I-95 will be required to stop before entering I-95 due to a reduced merge lane during the barrier construction operation. If weather causes cancellation of Thursday’s planned operation, the work and resultant lane closure will take place on Friday, July 16, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Delaware County: Sunday, July 11, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for milling;

Monday, July 12, through Wednesday, July 14, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for saw cutting, milling and paving;

Monday, July 12, through Wednesday, July 14, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for saw cutting, milling and paving;

Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM, I-95 will be reduced to a single lane is both directions approaching the Commodore Barry Bridge for milling and paving;

Thursday, July 15, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for saw cutting, milling and paving;

Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for concrete patching; and

Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, from 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for concrete patching. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. The barrier construction is part of the $312 million project currently underway through 2023 to reconstruct southbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges. The bridge repair is part of a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, Interstate 295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties. The saw cutting, milling, paving and concrete patching is part of a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of I-95 in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, Delaware County. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin. Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800