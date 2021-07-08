Sen. Steven Roberts to Host Virtual Town Hall Event

Senator Steven Roberts to Host Virtual Town Hall Event

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, announces he will be hosting a virtual town hall event on Tuesday, July 13, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. The event will focus on four key areas: local empowerment, health care, education and women’s rights. During the virtual event, Sen. Roberts will be joined by Michael McMillian, president and CEO of The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc.; Dr. Kendra Holmes, senior vice-president of Affinia Healthcare; Dr. Nicole Williams of St. Louis Public Schools; and Angie Postal, vice president of public policy, education and community engagement for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri.

“I am excited to host this virtual event with an incredible group of guest speakers,” said Sen. Roberts. “Each of these individuals is an expert in their own field, and I believe their thoughts and views on the issues impacting our community will provide a unique conversation on how best to move the City of St. Louis forward.”

The virtual town hall event will take place on Zoom, and interested participants can register for the event here. For those who cannot attend, the virtual event will be recorded and made available through Sen. Steven Roberts’ official Facebook page. Constituents are encouraged to submit questions to Steve.Roberts@senate.mo.gov.

For more information on Sen. Roberts, please visit his official Senate webpage at senate.mo.gov/roberts.