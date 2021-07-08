Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,182 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Steven Roberts to Host Virtual Town Hall Event

Senator Steven Roberts to Host Virtual Town Hall Event

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, announces he will be hosting a virtual town hall event on Tuesday, July 13, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. The event will focus on four key areas: local empowerment, health care, education and women’s rights. During the virtual event, Sen. Roberts will be joined by Michael McMillian, president and CEO of The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc.; Dr. Kendra Holmes, senior vice-president of Affinia Healthcare; Dr. Nicole Williams of St. Louis Public Schools; and Angie Postal, vice president of public policy, education and community engagement for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri.

“I am excited to host this virtual event with an incredible group of guest speakers,” said Sen. Roberts. “Each of these individuals is an expert in their own field, and I believe their thoughts and views on the issues impacting our community will provide a unique conversation on how best to move the City of St. Louis forward.”

The virtual town hall event will take place on Zoom, and interested participants can register for the event here. For those who cannot attend, the virtual event will be recorded and made available through Sen. Steven Roberts’ official Facebook page. Constituents are encouraged to submit questions to Steve.Roberts@senate.mo.gov.

For more information on Sen. Roberts, please visit his official Senate webpage at senate.mo.gov/roberts.

You just read:

Sen. Steven Roberts to Host Virtual Town Hall Event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.