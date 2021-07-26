Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Easton Area Orthodontist Offering Affordable Invisalign

Invisalign from Exeter Orthodontics in Easton costs only $3,995. There are no hidden fees and payment plans are available.

We work closely with patients to put together a treatment plan best for their lifestyle and needs.”
— Dr. John Pardini

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over a decade, thousands of teens and adults have turned to Exeter Orthodontics for high-quality, affordable orthodontic care. Since opening in Reading, PA, the practice has expanded to six locations across eastern Pennsylvania, including Allentown, Reading, Exton, Springfield, Harrisburg, and Easton.

At Exeter Orthodontics in Easton, braces cost only $3,995. This low price includes x-rays, retainers, repairs, adjustments, and even emergency visits. No matter how long your treatment lasts or how many visits you need to achieve your straighter smile, you’ll never pay more.

“Every patient, and every smile, is different,” explains Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Easton. “We work closely with patients to put together a treatment plan best for their lifestyle and needs.”

Sometimes that treatment plan includes Invisalign. Invisalign in Easton also costs only $3,995. These transparent, removable aligners are popular among adult patients because of their comfort and convenience. However, Pardini says they may not be the best option when it comes to more complex cases.

During a free consultation, Dr. Pardini and his team will take x-rays to determine whether a patient is better suited for braces or Invisalign.

To learn more about braces in Easton, request an appointment by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Exeter Orthodontics: Affordable Braces in Easton

