Hiland Dairy Announces Sweet And Savory Summer Giveaway

Make your summer sweet and savory with Hiland Dairy Hiland French Onion Dip Makes the Burger Better!

Consumers can access delicious recipes to impress family and friends and enter for a chance to win a Blackstone Griddle.

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiland is celebrating with the Sweet and Savory Summer Giveaway, which will feature recipes from Lolo’s Desserts, a food blogger, and Midwest mama. Lolo created a 4th of July themed Ice Cream Board, French Onion Burgers, a Strawberry Cheesecake Pie, and more. One recipe will be featured each week on Hiland Dairy’s website, and consumers will be able to enter to win free Hiland dairy products and swag along with a Blackstone Griddle. Details and contest rules can be found here www.hilanddairy.com/summer

“Summer is the season of sweet treats, party snacks, and goodies from the grill,” said Sarah Carey, marketing coordinator at Hiland Dairy. “Hiland products like dips, sour cream, ice cream, cheese, and yogurt not only provide high-quality protein, but they are essential to make summer favorites,” Carey continued.

The contest began on July 5, 2021, and will continue through August 31, 2020. A winner will be announced by September 10, 2021.

About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include ice cream, milk, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and has a wide variety of other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.

As a farmer-owned company, Hiland employs more than 2,500 people throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. Hiland’s farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center