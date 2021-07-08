Global Hearing Aid Battery Market to Decrease by 2026 Following COVID-19 and Adoption of Rechargeable Hearing Aids

Restrictions associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacted the industry landscape and consumer behavior. As a result, patients and hearing care specialists are facing challenges.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the global hearing aid market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. The overall market experienced a decline in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is projected to continue on a downward trajectory over the forecast period. iData forecasts that the decline will be driven by the adoption of rechargeable hearing aids and fueled by the conversion from conventional devices.

According to iData's Global Report for Hearing Aid Batteries (zinc-air), the global market was estimated at just over $1.3 billion in 2020. This market experienced a substantial decline in 2020 following COVID-19 headwinds due to limited access to hearing care services during the lockdown. Unfortunately, the market has yet to recover moving into 2021 and is expected to continue decreasing to almost $1.2 billion by 2026. This report includes unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, risks and influences, competitive market share analysis, factor analysis, and more.

iData's research covers the global hearing aid battery market, specifically zinc-air, comprising sales of batteries in many sizes distributed through professional and traditional retail channels and sold online in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. Overall, Latin America is the fastest-growing segment of the global hearing aid battery market, and the most popular hearing aid battery sizes, such as 13 and 312, will continue to generate the lion’s share of global sales over the forecast period.

Among the many competitors within these markets, Energizer, Varta Microbattery, and ZeniPower are the leaders followed by iCellTeck, ZPower and others. The vast majority of hearing aid batteries (zinc-air) are produced by a few global manufacturers: Energizer, Varta Microbatteryas as well as ZeniPower and iCelltech. Globally, zinc-air batteries are marketed under a variety of brand lines, including, but not limited to Duracell®, EcoPower®, Energizer® EZ Turn & Lock, Engion®, Eunicell® and many more.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary market as well as purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

