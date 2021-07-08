Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-39 (Southfield Freeway) and service drive closures at US-12 (Michigan Avenue) next two weekends for warranty work

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

ROADWAY: M-39 (Southfield Freeway)

SOUTHBOUND SERVICE DRIVE CLOSURE: Friday, July 9, 2021 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SOUTHBOUND M-39 CLOSURE START: Saturday, July 10, 2021 7 a.m.

SOUTHBOUND M-39 REOPEN DATE: Sunday, July 11, 2021 7 p.m.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Warranty work will be performed on the US-12 (Michigan Avenue) bridge over M-39 (Southfield Freeway). This will require closing both the service drives and the freeway over the next two weekends. This work is weather dependent.

Beginning Friday at 9 a.m., the southbound M-39 service drive will be closed from M-153 (Ford Road) to Rotunda Drive until 7 p.m.

On Saturday, southbound M-39 will be closed from M-153 (Ford Road) to Rotunda Drive with traffic detoured onto the service drive.

The northbound M-39 service drive will be closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Friday, July 16.

Northbound M-39 will be closed from Rotunda Drive to M-153 (Ford Road) from 7 a.m. Saturday, July 17, to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18. The exit to US-12 (Michigan Avenue) will be closed at this time as well.

