M-39 (Southfield Freeway) and service drive closures at US-12 (Michigan Avenue) next two weekends for warranty work
COUNTY: Wayne
ROADWAY: M-39 (Southfield Freeway)
SOUTHBOUND SERVICE DRIVE CLOSURE: Friday, July 9, 2021 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SOUTHBOUND M-39 CLOSURE START: Saturday, July 10, 2021 7 a.m.
SOUTHBOUND M-39 REOPEN DATE: Sunday, July 11, 2021 7 p.m.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Warranty work will be performed on the US-12 (Michigan Avenue) bridge over M-39 (Southfield Freeway). This will require closing both the service drives and the freeway over the next two weekends. This work is weather dependent.
Beginning Friday at 9 a.m., the southbound M-39 service drive will be closed from M-153 (Ford Road) to Rotunda Drive until 7 p.m.
On Saturday, southbound M-39 will be closed from M-153 (Ford Road) to Rotunda Drive with traffic detoured onto the service drive.
The northbound M-39 service drive will be closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Friday, July 16.
Northbound M-39 will be closed from Rotunda Drive to M-153 (Ford Road) from 7 a.m. Saturday, July 17, to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18. The exit to US-12 (Michigan Avenue) will be closed at this time as well.