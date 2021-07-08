New transit-technology app logo captures firm’s continuing evolution
Transit technology provider, Passio Technologies, is celebrating progress. With ridership increasing, they’re giving their Passio GO smartphone app a new logoATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation slowly emerges from an exceptionally challenging year, the signs of new beginnings are everywhere.
Atlanta transit technology provider, Passio Technologies, is celebrating their continual progress. With ridership increasing, they’re giving their Passio GO smartphone-app a new cleaner-looking logo—representing a new era of transit, while symbolizing clarity, progress, ease of use and a fresh start.
Mitch Skyer, Passio CEO says, “This new Passio GO app logo conveys the sense of the easy, fluid, effortless movement passengers will experience when our clients choose our products.”
As the world emerges from COVID, Skyer underscores how Passio—an industry leader in transit technology—learned from the pandemic, while continuing to innovate throughout the past year. The result? The company incorporated “contact-tracing” technology into the Passio platform, positioning themselves to meet future pandemic challenges.
Additionally, they introduced the Request & GO module (allowing passengers with the Passio GO app to electronically flag pickups and enable deviated fixed route systems), an electric-vehicle (EV)-focused dashboard feature for their Passio Navigator console, and integrated solutions like Passio Vision, real time camera system for transit.
Passio CTO, Scott Reiser said, “This new app icon nicely captures the dynamic nature of our company, while offering riders an app design that’s both simple and easily recognizable on their phone.” According to Reiser, the design features a Passio “P” that evokes a bus route, while the new added directional arrow speaks to the company’s commitment to always moving up and ahead.
Reiser Notes, “In addition to the new look for the Passio GO app logo, as we develop and update other apps we currently have, to reinforce the brand identity, these new apps will match the new look but, instead of the arrow in the middle, they’ll feature different icons.”
Skyer Adds, “As we move into our second decade in the business, this new app logo reflects and captures our continual and substantive forward progress in the transit industry.
