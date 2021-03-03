Transit tech firm launching analytics tools for electric-vehicle fleets
Passio recently announced the upcoming launch of an Electric Vehicle dashboard in their Passio Navigator platformATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When transit agencies make the decision to transition their gas-powered bus fleet to electric, the transit-technology provider, Passio Technologies has the solution they need to run their new fleet.
Atlanta-based Passio recently announced the upcoming launch of an Electric Vehicle dashboard in their Passio Navigator platform, providing analytics and reporting tools for their EV clients. Mitch Skyer, Passio president states, “We’re excited about empowering the shift to EVs, and these tools will help our customers not only make better decisions for their fleets but see the measurable impacts of their switch to electric.”
The growth of EVs is accelerating. The International Energy Agency predicts that 2030 will see 125 million electric cars on the road. Meanwhile, Bloomberg New Energy Finance predicts that nearly 60% of bus fleets will be electric in 2040 (intriguing sidebar: China is currently home to 99% of the world’s e-buses). CALSTART, a nonprofit committed to the clean, high-tech transportation industry, reports that demand for E-buses is outstripping supply, with hundreds of backlogged orders.
It’s no mystery what’s driving both the growth of EVs in general and the transition of bus fleets to electric in particular. There’s greater awareness of the environmental benefits (bolstered by government incentives). The EPA reports that the transportation sector accounts for nearly 30% of total US emissions. Add increasingly lower-cost batteries, greater charging infrastructure, and bottom-line cost savings that can fit into transit budgets.
Electric bus manufacturers estimate that, over its lifespan, an electric bus could save over a hundred thousand in fuel costs and almost four times that amount in maintenance costs. No surprise, given that EVs have 1/10th the number of parts of their gas vehicle counterparts. Moreover, electric buses simply offer a better, cleaner transit experience: a lot less noise and vibration, and no exhaust.
Passio’s EV-focused dashboard will automatically calculate metrics such as estimated savings in gas and maintenance (in $); reduction in carbon footprint (over gas buses, which emit three times as much CO2); reduction in noise pollution; the number of trees saved, and more.
The data generated by the new tools can not only lead to better transit decision-making, but the measurable proof of an agency’s reduced impact on the environment can be used in marketing initiatives to green-conscious riders, to encourage ridership.
CTO, Scott Reiser stated, “Passio is proud to be an agent of change towards electric transit. Solutions like ours will provide our customers with concrete evidence of money saved, carbon reduced, and their commitment to a cleaner world.”
