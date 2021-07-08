TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee (July 8 - 14, 2021)

CHEATHAM COUNTY

Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 & Levee Construction (by others) LOOK AHEAD: Starting 8/2/21 continuous through Mid-End 2022 24/7 Continuous lane closures for the construction of levee, box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving Thurs 7/8 and Sun 7/11 thru Wed 7/14 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placing containment system on bridge 1. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving Fri 7/9 until Mon 7/12 continuous 8PM-5AM continuous. There will be temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placing containment system on bridge 1. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving Fri 7/9 until Mon 7/12 continuous 8PM-5AM continuous. One lane in each direction will be closed on Old Hickory Blvd to construct new concrete islands for phase 3 traffic control.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

The random on-call signing on various interstate and state routes in region 3 Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 9AM-3:30PM. Daytime shoulder closures for sign repair and cleanup on I-24 EB.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstate and state routes in region 3. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 8PM-6AM. There will be moving lane closures on I-24 in both directions for restripe operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstate and state routes in region 3. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 8PM-6AM. There will be moving lane closures on I-40 in both directions for restripe operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

The random on-call signing on various interstate and state routes in region 3 Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 9AM-3:30PM. Daytime shoulder closures for the installation of extruded panel sign on I-40 EB.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

On call concrete repairs at various locations Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 8PM-5AM. There will be a partial ramp closure from I-440 WB to Hillsboro Rd to replace striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

ITS Maintenance Thurs 7/8 9AM-3PM. There will be a shoulder closure at Sharondale Dr southbound at I-440 EB bridge to run fiber.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Miscellaneous safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Ave (LM 7.29). Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 8PM-5AM. There will be lane closures on Wedgewood Ave to work on underground utilities. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30). Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 9AM-3PM. There will be a lane closure for the installation of sidewalk and sod.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave (LM 20.32). Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 8PM-5AM. There will be alternating single lane closures in both directions on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to mark locations for repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

The resurfacing on U.S. 31A (US 41A, SR 11), including bridge repair. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 9AM-3PM. There will be temporary, alternating lane closures on Nolensville Road between Swiss Ave and the Williamson County line to retro-fit handicap ramps.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

The installation of signals on US 31A (SR 11) from Edmondson Pike (LM 6.85) to Paragon Mills Road (LM 7.40). Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary lane closures on Nolensville Rd at Edmondson Pike to install new signal heads.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR-112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR-12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR-155 (Briley Parkway) - Piedmont Move Prior. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 9AM-3PM. There will be a temporary, alternating lane closure on SR-112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Cedar Circle for road grading; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

The random on-call signing on various interstate and state routes in region 3. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 8PM-5AM. Nighttime lane closures on Briley Pkwy EB for the installation of extruded panel sign.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 8AM-3PM. There will be alternating weekend lane closures on the Hobson Pike Bridge for replacement of the expansion devices. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the Stones River bridge on I-40 for sub structure repair. At least three lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTIES

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 8PM-5AM. There will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for installation of gantry foundations and conduit. Two lanes will remain open at all times. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to 60. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DICKSON COUNTY

The resurfacing and bridge repair on I-40 from east of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson County. Sun 7/11 thru Wed 7/14 8PM-5AM. There will be nighttime lane closures to begin performing bridge deck repairs at LM 13.15 both EB and WB beginning Sun 7/11.

GILES COUNTY

Rockfall mitigation on interstate I-65 (southbound and northbound) at LM 8.9. Thurs 7/8 thru Tues 7/13 7PM-5AM. There will be a temporary lane closure of right lanes on I-65 NB and SB. This closure is necessary to install the portable barrier rail on the shoulder of the road for crew to work safely, On July 8th at 7PM, the right lane of I-65 SB will be closed so that crews can install the portable barrier rail. On July 9th at 7PM, the right lane of I-65 NB will be closed.

HICKMAN/HUMPHREYS COUNTIES

The resurfacing on I-40 from near SR 230 to the Hickman Seq 3 County line. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 7PM-6AM. There will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations on I-40 in both directions in Hickman and Humphreys county.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

The random on-call signing on various interstate and state routes in region 3. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 8PM-5AM. Daytime ramp shoulder closures for the installation of extruded panel sign on the exit ramps to SR 15 in Lawrence County.

MAURY COUNTY

Interchange modification on I-65 at US 412 (SR 99). Fri 7/9 to Wed 7/14 8PM-5AM. Shifting traffic to phase 1 construction on I-65 in both directions.

MAURY COUNTY

Milling, resurfacing and bridge repair on SR 396 from .2 miles west of US 31 to the ramps on to I-65. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 6PM-6AM. Temporary lane closures for the placement of permanent striping and snowplowable markers on Saturn Parkway (SR 396).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

The grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 7AM-5PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Width reduced to 22' for entire project. Temporary short-term bridge closure will be in place beginning Monday 6/21/21 and continue through 7/2/21 for setting steel girders. Closures will be short term between 9am and 3pm.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Resurfacing-Milling and Paving Operations. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 6PM-6AM. Nightly lane closures for milling and paving operations. Work being performed from Red River Bridge to Fairview Lane.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

On call concrete repairs at various locations. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 8PM-5AM continuous. There will be a full closure of the I-24 WB exit 74A to I840 WB for concrete replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

The resurfacing on I-840 including concrete ramp repair. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 Fri 7/9 thru Mon 7/12 7PM-5AM Fri at 7PM-5AM on Monday continuous. There will be alternating lane closures for paving and shoulder stone operations. The exit ramp from I-840 WB to SR 102 (exit 47) will be closed for concrete ramp replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete Bulb-Tee beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 9AM-3PM. There will be periodic flagging operation alone SR 266 for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, signals and paving on SR 99 from Cason Ln (LM 15.97) to I-24 in Murfreesboro (LM 18.12). Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 continuous. Cason Lane will be closed at its intersection with SR 99 for storm drainage installation. A signed detour will be in place.

SMITH COUNTY

Rock Fall Mitigation. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 9AM-2:45PM. SR 25 is reduced to one lane continuously. Traffic is being controlled by temporary traffic signal.

SUMNER COUNTY

LPLM: Albert Gallatin Ave/Hatten Track Road Extension. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 9AM-3PM M-F

6AM-6PM Sat-Sun. There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 between the intersections of SR 25 (River Road) and Old State Hwy 109 in both directions for roadway widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY

Gateway Drive extension. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 9AM-3:30PM. There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 near Barry Lane for road widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY

Miscellaneous safety improvements. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 8AM-4:30PM. SR 52 near Corinth Road will have intermittent lane closures for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstate and state routes in region 3. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 8PM-6AM. There will be moving lane closures on I-40 in both directions for restripe operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

The repair of bridge on SR 247 over I-65 Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 24/7. There will be shoulder closures in both directions to perform bridge repair work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Resurfacing of I-840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River (LM 33.05) to the Rutherford Co line (LM 39.19). Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 excl Sat 8PM-5AM. There will be a lane closure for paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstate and state routes in region 3. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 excl Sat 8PM-6AM. There will be moving lane closures on I-840 in both directions for restripe operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Bridge repair on various bridges both directions 24/7 Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 24/7. There will be lane closures 24/7 for various bridges on I-840 for repair work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106). Continuous until end of project. Old Charlotte Pike is closed for the duration of the project for the alignment of the new Mack Hatcher Parkway.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 9AM-3PM. There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road northbound for widening work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 9AM-3PM. There will be a lane closure of the northbound lane of Highway 96W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for road widening activities. Flaggers will be utilized.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Grading, Drainage, and Paving Work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53). Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 9AM-3PM 6PM-6AM. We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project. There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following roads: Ashby, Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Road, and Mt View Rd. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling, and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Road (LM14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pike) (LM 20.62). Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14. LOOK AHEAD: Sun 7/18 9AM-3PM 6AM-8AM. There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work. There will be 2 to 4 intermittent 15-minute closures of SR 96 from Lampkins Bridge Rd to east of Maple Ln as Comcast crews transfer their overhead utility lines. "

WILSON COUNTY

Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 8PM-5AM. I-40 EB and WB will have intermittent rolling roadblocks for the erection of concrete bulb T beams.

WILSON COUNTY

Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40. Thurs 7/8 thru Sat 7/10 continuous. I-40 WB will be reduced to three lanes for the removal of the temporary bridge support put in place due to traffic accident. The lane closure will start at 9AM on 7/8 and last till 5PM on 7/10.

WILSON COUNTY

The reconstruction on SR 109 from North of US 70 (SR24) to South of the Cumberland River. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 9AM-3:30PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR109 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY

Construction of a pedestrian facility. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 8AM-3:30PM. US-70 near W Baddour Pkwy will have intermittent lane closures for utility relocation and sidewalk construction.

CHEATHAM COUNTY

Slope mowing the median westbound. Sat 7/10 7AM-12PM. Slope mowing the median westbound.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Rolling work zone for slope mowing. Thurs 7/8 9AM-3PM. Intermittent, right lane and shoulder closures in both directions for slope mowing.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Replacement of 4 poles. Thurs 7/8 9AM-2PM. Single, right WB lane and shoulder closure of Hwy 100 from Cheek Rd to Alton Rd for the replacement of 4 poles.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Excavation of ROW for sidewalk and curb installation Thurs 7/8 9AM-3PM. Single, right WB lane and shoulder closure from Hwy 70S to Taggart Ave for excavation of ROW for sidewalk and curb installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Storm installation and construction of bus lane. Thurs 7/8 9AM-3PM. Alternating north and south bound lane closures on SR 106 from Abbot Martin to Glen Echo Rd for the purpose of storm installation and construction of bus lane.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Setting and installing NES utility poles and anchors. Thurs 7/8 9AM-3PM. Single, EB lane and shoulder closure on Hillsboro Pike from Standford Dr to Hemingway Dr for the installation and setting of utility poles and anchors. (Permit #GA-2007060791-2021)

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Installation of curbs, ramps, and other pedestrian-related construction outlined in permit-We Go Public Transport. Thurs 7/8 9AM-3PM 8PM-5AM. Single, right lane plus shoulder closure in both directions from Welch Rd to LaFayette St for the installation of curbs, ramps, and other pedestrian-related construction as outlined in the permit.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Milling and paving. Thurs 7/8 9AM-3PM. Various lane and shoulder closures for milling and paving on SR 155 westbound.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Binder trench repair, milling, and paving. Thurs 7/8 9AM-3PM. Various WB lanes will be closed from Spence Lane to Project 200' east of Spence Lane for binder trench repair, milling, and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Pole replacement and wire removal. Thurs 7/8 9AM-3PM. Right, WB lane and shoulder closure of Lebanon Pike from Wilowen Dr to Clovernook Dr for pole replacement and wire removal for NES.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Installation of storm water pipe and structures. Thurs 7/8 9AM-2PM. Single, alternating lane and shoulder closures on SR 24 EB from west to east from River Rd to Davidson Dr for installation of storm water pipe and structures.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

ROW excavation, utility extension, and asphalt paving for turning lane installation. Thurs 7/8 6:30AM-5:30PM. Outside, NB lane and shoulder closure of SR 251 at Summit Oaks Dr for ROW excavation, utility extension, and asphalt paving for turning lane installation.

ROBERTSON COUNTY

Replacing storm pipes southbound. Mon 7/12 24/7. Replacing storm pipes SB on the right lane and shoulder.

SUMNER COUNTY

Sewer work at Town Creek. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14 6AM-6PM. Gallatin Public Works will be doing some sewer work and will need to only close one lane near the intersection of Bentley Circle and SR 6 shifting traffic to the turn lane.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Adding turn lane and decel lane. Thurs 7/8 9AM-3PM. Lanes will be closed on SR 6 between Thompson Station Rd and Critz Lane in order to add a decel and turn lane.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY

The repair of the bridges on US 70 over Trace Creek. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14. There will be a 23' horizontal clearance on SR 1 EB and WB.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

The grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14. There will be a 22 ft. horizontal clearance on SR 13 NB & SB.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete Bulb-Tee beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike). Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14. A minimum 2' shoulders will be maintained between edge lines and barrier rail, which will reduce the overall width including shoulders from 38' to 28'.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete bridge, box culvert, utility relocation and paving of SR99 from Cason Lane to West of I-24. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14. Traffic will be shifted across the new bridge at LM 17.78 in order to build phase 2 of the bridge.

SUMNER COUNTY

LPLM-Hatton Track Extension in Gallatin. 3/11/2019. SR 109 reduced to two 11' lanes in each direction with 2' shoulders.

WILSON COUNTY

The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete I-beam bridge, retaining walls and Paving on I-40 from east of SR 109 to east of I-840. Thurs 7/8 thru Wed 7/14. The traffic will be shifted to the temporary ramp in in order to rebuild the existing ramp. The overall travel width will reduce from 28' to 12'.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

