Route 4024 Ferguson Road Gas Line Installation Underway in Hampton Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line installation work is underway on Ferguson Road (Route 4024) in Hampton Township, Allegheny County.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Ferguson Road between Ohio Drive and Linwood Drive Thursday through Saturday, July 8-10 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Crews from Sterling Contracting will conduct gas line installation work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Chris Carlisle at 412-398-4543 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

