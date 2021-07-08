Lane Restriction Next Week on Route 34 (Keystone Way) in Perry County

Contractor to perform exploratory drilling to prepare for pavement preservation project

Harrisburg, PA – A lane restriction will be implemented next week on Route 34 (Keystone Way) in Centre Township, Perry County, so a contractor can perform exploratory drilling to prepare for a future pavement preservation project from just north of State Park Road to the Newport Borough line.

Work will begin Monday, July 12, and will take about two days to complete. A daytime lane restriction will be in place with flaggers providing traffic control. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

An updated press release will be issued when work resumes on this project later this construction season.

This work is part of a 3.24-mile pavement preservation project that consists of base repairs, paving, bank stabilization, minor drainage improvements, guiderail updates, sign updates, and new pavement markings.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA. is the prime contractor on this $2,507,103 project. Work is expected to be completed in October 2022.

