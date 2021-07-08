DNR enforcement actions for July 8

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Floyd County S&V LLC and Bill Vorhes Comply with all separation distance requirements for future land applications of manure and pay a $4,500 administrative penalty.

Lee County City of Keokuk Properly operate and maintain the leachate tank system; maintain logs regarding leachate hauling dates and volume and, upon request, submit to the Department for review and pay a $6,500 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Amendments

Palo Alto County City of Emmetsburg Complete construction of a well field, install piping, and discharge point by Aug. 1, 2022.