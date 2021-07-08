Lombardi Proposes Republican Unity Pledge

A Republican House of Representatives In 2022 Must Be Top Priority Over Personal Ambition

MANHATTAN, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jack Lombardi, Republican Congressional candidate for Illinois’ 16th Congressional District proposed a Republican Unity Pledge to his primary opponents after the Republican primary. Lombardi said that is essential that Republicans come together after the primary. He said electing a Republican House majority must be priority number one. He said that with his Unity Pledge he would work to keep the Republican Party unified for the November election, so that voters can elect a Republican Speaker of the House who will secure our borders, hold the line on taxes and spending, strengthen public safety, and stop socialist policies. Lombardi urged other candidates in the primary to join him in making the same pledge, saying a Republican House of Representatives in 2022 is essential to preserving the American way of life and must come before any personal ambition. Lombardi is sending his Unity Pledge to the other candidates in the race.

“Ronald Reagan who hailed from Lee County, understood the importance of unity after a tough primary fight,” said Jack Lombardi. “By unifying behind the nominee, we are increasing our chances for victory in November. I am encouraging my opponents to sign the pledge. For the sake of our nation and future generations, we cannot lose this seat which would take us one step closer to the Democrats’ socialist agenda.”

“Joe Biden’s plan for America is a blueprint for a radical change to our nation,” concluded Lombardi. “We would go from Ronald Reagan’s shining city on a hill to Freddy Kruger’s Nightmare on Elm Street if the agenda is enacted. The only way to prevent that is by electing a Republican Congress and holding seats like the 16th and this can only be achieved by a united Party. I call on my opponents to sign this pledge.”



Lombardi Background

Lombardi’s story is that of an ordinary Chicagoan with exceptional zeal who broke the norm, building a better life with the resources he had at hand. Today, he is a successful businessman with vast experience in leading diverse teams to a common goal of success.

A natural entrepreneur, Lombardi earned his first money at age 8 selling soda on a neighborhood street corner. He started his first business, Lombardi Trucking, by age 22 and has never looked back. Currently, Lombardi owns Chicago's premiere digital marketing company and runs multiple internet companies.

Born and bred on Chicago's southwest side, Lombardi went to nearby St. Laurence High School and later

attended Northwestern Business College. He is proud to be the husband of Sharon Lombardi and father of his son Jack III and daughter, Summer.

You can count on Jack to have the backbone to stand up for our shared conservative values:

Strong borders are essential

Lawfulness is an important concept for Jack in every aspect of life. That’s why he strongly opposes illegal immigration.

Life is to be protected

Jack is unapologetically pro-life and believes in protecting children from conception and beyond.

Law and order are to be respected

Jack believes in and supports law enforcement, first responders and the great work they do every day in maintaining peace, safety, health and unity throughout America. He wants them to have the resources and respect they deserve.

Small businesses must survive

Having spent many years helping both small and large businesses with their marketing strategies, Jack understands the unique struggles of smaller businesses in the Chicago area. He strongly supports an economic environment in which those businesses can thrive.

Government has too much power

Jack supports smaller government that reduces federal policy interference in local matters and the functioning of business. He believes excessive government involvement is a roadblock to progress.

Censorship is wrong.

Having achieved business success through the internet, Jack is a supporter of free internet speech and intends to tackle social media censorship of conservatives. He believes social media is a tool that should raise awareness of social injustices faced by all communities and that no one, in the government or private sector, has a right to censor those issues.

