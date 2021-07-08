Sen. Justin Brown’s Sunday Sales Bill Signed into Law

JEFFERSON CITY – Legislation sponsored by Sen. Justin Brown, R-Rolla, that expands the hours beer, wine and other liquor can be sold on Sundays has been signed into law by the governor. Senate Bill 126 allows Sunday liquor sales from 6 a.m. until 1:30 a.m. Monday – the same hours permitted every other day of the week. Previously, Sunday sales were limited to 11 a.m. through midnight.

Representatives of businesses impacted by passage of Senate Bill 126 gather with the sponsor, Sen. Justin Brown, and the governor following the bill signing. From left: Brad Bates, executive director of the Missouri Beer Wholesalers Association; Sen. Brown; Bob Edwards, Grellner Sales of Rolla; Joe Priesmeyer, N.H. Scheppers Distributing of Columbia; Gov. Mike Parson; Robert Edwards, Grellner Sales; Kathi Harness, Missouri Beer Wholesalers Association; and Rodney Edwards, Grellner Sales.

“Missouri’s old Sunday sales law created confusion and inconvenience for consumers, and limited sales for retailers,” Sen. Brown said. “Senate Bill 126 removes the inconsistency in the law and makes every day the same as the next when it comes to liquor sales.”

Senator Brown’s legislation also makes permanent a waiver on carry-out liquor sales put into place to help restaurants weather the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers who purchase meals at restaurants will continue to be able to order drinks to-go in leak-proof, sealed containers.

“The ability to sell carry-out beverages along with meal orders made the difference between survival and economic ruin for many restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary waiver proved to be extremely popular with consumers and showed that pre-pandemic regulations on to-go liquor sales were unnecessary,” Sen. Brown said. “This legislation increases choices for consumers, helps businesses remain profitable and decreases regulatory burdens.”

