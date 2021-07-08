- Utah households may get relief from HEAT

SALT LAKE CITY (July 8, 2021) — Amid another week of blazing hot temperatures, some Utahns are wondering how to keep the air conditioner running. Following record June heat, many households may have already noticed an increase in their energy bills. Fortunately, Utah’s Home Energy Assistance Target (HEAT) program now provides year-round energy assistance so that eligible households can get help with cooling costs. HEAT also helps eligible households pay for home heating and other energy costs.

“With rising costs associated with housing, many families are struggling to make ends meet,” said Housing and Community Development Division HEAT Program Manager Sisifo Taatiti. “Helping clients through this difficult time is important to us, and we believe it improves the quality of life for our fellow citizens across the state.”

To qualify, a household must earn below 150% of the federal poverty level or about $39,750 per year for a family of four. Priority for HEAT assistance is given to households with the highest energy burden in relation to the household income while considering vulnerable individuals such as young children, individuals with disabilities and elderly family members. Individuals can apply now for assistance if they haven’t applied with the program since October 2020.

Last year, HEAT assisted more than 32,000 Utah households with their utility bills.

The Housing and Community Development Division within the Utah Department of Workforce Services administers the HEAT program through a statewide network of local community-based organizations. Funding for HEAT is provided by the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program grant (LIHEAP) administered through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

To learn more about the program and how to apply, visit jobs.utah.gov/heat or call 2-1-1.

###