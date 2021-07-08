Utility Project to Continue on Route 61 in Sunbury, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a long-term utility project will continue next week on Route 61 (Market Street) in Sunbury, Northumberland County.

Starting Sunday, July 11, UGI will begin dual shifts for this project. Overnight hours will be performed between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. and daylight hours will between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. There may be daytime work on Saturdays as weather permits. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone. Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of September, weather permitting.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

