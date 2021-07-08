Paving on Emerys Church Road to Begin Next Week in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised Route 3010 (Emerys Church Road) in Woodward Township, Lycoming County will be closed during daylight hours beginning next week due to a paving project.

On Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 30, Emerys Church Road will be closed weekdays between 6 AM and 6 PM while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crew performs paving and associated work on the roadway.

A detour using local roads will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

