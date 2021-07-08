Route 4002 (Sugar Run Road) Bridge Replacement Project to Start in Blair County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Wen-Brooke Contracting, Inc., of Three Springs, will start work Thursday, July 15, to replace the Route 4002 (Sugar Run Road) bridge over Sugar Run in Allegheny Township, Blair County.

On Thursday, the contractor will set a 17-mile detour that will route traffic from Route 4002 (Sugar Run Road) to Route 764, to Route 22, to Tunnelhill Street, and back to Route 4002 (Sugar Run Road). This detour will be in place until the end of October, when the project is expected to be completed.

This project consists of replacement of the existing single span reinforced concrete deck I-beam bridge with a single span composite steel rolled beam bridge. Work will also include guiderail and drainage improvements, minor roadway approach work and other miscellaneous construction, as needed.

The .124-mile project has an estimated cost of approximately $735,000.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

