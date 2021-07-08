Bridge Work Update for Juniata and Mifflin Counties

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an update on bridge preservation work in Juniata and Mifflin counties. Work began in April in Juniata County on Route 3017. Starting July 12, work will begin on Route 3018 (Smokey Hollow Road) near the village of East Waterford in Tuscarora Township. This work will require closure of the bridge and a detour will be in place.

The detour will begin on July 12 and will use Route 3018, Route 75, and Route 850. This 105-foot bridge spans Tuscarora Creek, dates from 1940, and carries an average of 143 vehicles each day.

Overall, there are four work locations—one in Mifflin County and three in Juniata County. Work on each of the bridges will improve their condition from poor to good.

Locations include:

Juniata County: • Route 3017 (Academia Road) near the village of Academia in Beale Township. With minimal clean-up work remaining, this bridge is open to traffic and the detour around the work zone has been lifted. The 23-foot bridge spans a tributary of Tuscarora Creek, dates from 1920 and carries an average of 302 vehicles each day.

• Route 75, three miles southwest of Spruce Hill in Spruce Hill Township. This 20-foot bridge spans a tributary of Tuscarora Creek, dates from 1920, and carries an average of 2,317 vehicles each day. Work began at this location on June 7.

Mifflin County: • Route 103, two miles southwest of Lewistown in Granville Township. This 10-foot bridge spans a tributary of the Juniata River, dates from 1930 and carries an average of 2,143 vehicles each day. PennDOT expects work at this location to begin later this summer and take no longer than two weeks.

Project work includes grout bag underpinning, arch barrel repairs, deck repairs, guide rail placement, scour protection, superstructure replacement, asphalt paving, and miscellaneous construction. George S. Hann & Son, Inc. of Fort Littleton, PA is the contractor for this $1.6 million project.

PennDOT anticipates completing work on all four bridges by November and will issue project updates as work progresses. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

