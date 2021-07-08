DC’s Own Aaron Myers Returns To Mr. Henry’s July 23rd
The vocalist, pianist and entertainer is back for a special performance that marks the beginning of his monthly residency at the famed Capitol Hill jazz clubWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC-based jazz vocalist and pianist Aaron Myers is will make his return to the stage at the historic Mr. Henry’s on Friday, July 23rd, performing back-to-back shows at 8 and 10 PM ET. The two performances will serve as the first installment of Myers’ monthly residency at the famed Capitol Hill jazz club, with the shows featuring songs from Aaron’s recent release The Pride Album along with a medley of favorite favorites ranging from Cole Porter to Gregory Porter.
Myers will be joined by a group of DC all-stars for the performances, with Oren Levine on piano, saxophonist Herb Scott, bassist Percy White and Will Stephens on drums. The quintet “started playing together a decade ago as the house band at the Black Fox Lounge, and we’re elated to be able to reunite for this special evening as we revitalize our residency here at our new home Mr. Henry’s” says Myers.
Aaron will also be celebrating his birthday the evening of the show and encourages guests to also consider making a donation to the Capitol Hill Jazz Foundation, an organization for which he serves as Chair of the Board of Directors and that organized critical financial relief for musicians around the DC-metro area throughout the pandemic. His most recent project The Pride Album will be available for purchase at the venue the night of the show or in advance on Bandcamp.
Myers has had quite a momentous last month, from having his album release party at the official reopening of the world-renowned Blue’s Alley to being featured in the Dallas Morning News. He also published his second book entitled Bi The Way: Tall Tales & Lessons Learned, which fans can purchase directly from Aaron at Mr. Henry’s on the night of the 23rd.
“This pandemic has been hell on us all,” says Aaron. “Join me as we begin to heal through good music, good company and good times!” Tickets are now available for purchase at the Mr. Henry’s website for $20, we’ll see you then!
