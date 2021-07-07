2021-07-07 15:57:24.047 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won in Morehouse

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kevin Chappell of Morehouse claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on June 29. 

Chappell’s ticket matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn in the June 26 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. The winning numbers that night were 8, 31, 39, 43 and 60, with a Powerball number of 17. 

The winning ticket was purchased at Express Fuel, 99 Pharris Ridge Road, in Sikeston.

In FY20, players in New Madrid County won more than $3.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $390,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $303,000 went to education programs in the county.

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $113 million. 

