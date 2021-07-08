M-18 culvert replacements in Gladwin County start July 12
COUNTY: Gladwin
HIGHWAY: M-18
CLOSEST CITIES: Gladwin Meredith
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, July 12, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $430,000 to replace 11 culverts along M-18 from Ridge Road to Meredith Grade Road.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be detoured via Pratt Lake Road and Chappel Dam Road. Drivers should also expect a single-lane closure with temporary signals and traffic regulators from Renas Road to Meredith Grade Road.
SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will replace aging culverts, ensuring proper drainage and water flow along the M-18 corridor.