M-18 culvert replacements in Gladwin County start July 12

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Gladwin

HIGHWAY: M-18

CLOSEST CITIES: Gladwin Meredith

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, July 12, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $430,000 to replace 11 culverts along M-18 from Ridge Road to Meredith Grade Road.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be detoured via Pratt Lake Road and Chappel Dam Road. Drivers should also expect a single-lane closure with temporary signals and traffic regulators from Renas Road to Meredith Grade Road.

SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will replace aging culverts, ensuring proper drainage and water flow along the M-18 corridor.