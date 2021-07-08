Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-18 culvert replacements in Gladwin County start July 12

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Gladwin

HIGHWAY:                                    M-18

CLOSEST CITIES:                  Gladwin Meredith

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE:             Monday, July 12, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $430,000 to replace 11 culverts along M-18 from Ridge Road to Meredith Grade Road.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      Traffic will be detoured via Pratt Lake Road and Chappel Dam Road. Drivers should also expect a single-lane closure with temporary signals and traffic regulators from Renas Road to Meredith Grade Road.

SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will replace aging culverts, ensuring proper drainage and water flow along the M-18 corridor.

