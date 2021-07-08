American Fidelity Receives A+ Financial Strength Rating
American Fidelity Assurance Company has once again earned an A+ (Superior) Financial Strength Rating from A.M. Best Company!
American Fidelity Assurance Company, headquartered in Oklahoma City and serving more than 1 million Customers in 49 states, has once again earned an A+ (Superior) Financial Strength Rating from A.M. Best Company!
— American Fidelity Chief Financial Officer John Cassil
A.M. Best, considered one of the nation’s leading insurance rating services, bases its ratings on an analysis of the financial condition and operating performance of insurance companies in such vital areas as: balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management. Each year since 1982, American Fidelity has met these standards to receive an A+ rating.
“Being able to maintain our Financial Strength Rating through the pandemic reflects our strong foundation and dedication to helping protect our Customers’ finances,” said Chief Financial Officer John Cassil. “Our Customers and policyholders rely on American Fidelity products during their times of need due to disability, cancer, accidents, long hospital stays and more. This third-party review of our financial strength helps them know we are a Company they can trust.”
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's 50© top performing life-health insurance companies.
American Fidelity was recognized as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021, as selected by Great Place to Work.
The Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2021, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2020, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2020 and Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents 2020.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care in 2019. IDG Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT 2020.
