Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,257 in the last 365 days.

Commercial Gulf Shrimp Season Opens Thursday, July 15

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN- The Gulf of Mexico commercial shrimp season for both state and federal waters will reopen 30 minutes after sunset on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Biologists evaluate the biological, social and economic impact when deciding the opening date to maximize the benefits to the industry and the public.

In making its determination, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Coastal Fisheries Division used the best available data from samples collected during routine trawls and bag seines in June.

“The annual mid-May closure protects brown shrimp until they can reach larger, more valuable sizes during their major period of emigration from the bays to the Gulf of Mexico. The closure also helped to prevent the waste caused by the discarding of smaller individual shrimp,” said TPWD’s Coastal Fisheries Division Director Robin Riechers.

Federal waters (from 9 to 200 nautical miles offshore) will open at the same time that state waters will open. The National Marine Fisheries Service chose to adopt rules compatible with those adopted by Texas.

You just read:

Commercial Gulf Shrimp Season Opens Thursday, July 15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.