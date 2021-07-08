Garden Pods Ireland By Ultratherm
The team at Ultratherm takes pride in offering their customers modern day solutions to modern problems.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garden Pods Ireland have grown in popularity over the past year as we are slowly adjusting to the ‘new normal’. As a majority of us have been working from home throughout the pandemic, many Irish employees have invested in garden pods to create a suitable working environment rather than using their spare rooms or kitchen tables.
Ultratherm garden pods Ireland offer a dynamic and modern version of home gardens and office rooms. With over 30 years of experience in the commercial industry with off-site technology, choosing Ultratherm’s garden pods will offer you a range of benefits, including:
- High quality factory manufacturing
- Less waste during construction
- Low carbon footprint
- Faster lead tie for customers
The team at Ultratherm are proud of their craftsmanship and their garden pods are made using high quality materials that are kind to the environment. Each pod is created within their factory that has an onsite showroom. This means that customers can visit the pods and try them out before making a final purchase.
Compared to other brands on the market, Ultratherm offers bespoke kits that are designed to be flexible for their customers. The doors and windows of the pods are moveable and you can even change your mind on where you would like them to be placed up to the day that the installation process begins.
Ultratherm’s garden pods are designed so that if you change your mind and you would like to revamp your pod by adding an extension, or kitchenette, their team can visit your home and change the pod arrangement until you are happy with the final look. Ultratherm also offers pod customisation and optional upgrades that will suit the needs of their customers. These include adding a decking area to the front, roof lights, patio heaters, connection to existing electrical supplies, and so much more!
Ultratherm also offers a range of self-built home kits for those who would prefer to build their own garden pod. Here you can purchase your ready to assemble kit and spend your weekend putting this together with friends and family. After construction is complete you can sit back and enjoy your pod while making your neighbours jealous of your new garden setup.
The team at Ultratherm takes pride in offering their customers modern day solutions to modern problems. If you are interested in creating an alternative working space within your home, a garden pod is a perfect solution. As it is built within your garden it helps to separate your working environment from your home life and will help you to manage your work-life balance.
For more information on Ultratherm’s garden pods and how they can make a difference to working from home, get your free quote today. The team at Ultratherm is available to contact for general enquiries through email at sales@ultratherm.co.uk or you can call them on 01 234 3778.
