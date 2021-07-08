Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,260 in the last 365 days.

World Gaming Group a division of Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (HPIL), Announces ZIPPA.

Cybernetic

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Gaming Group a division of Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that it has finished building “ZIPPA” a unique multi gaming global platform for gamers that is set to launch on September 1, 2021. The platform will be housed at www.zippa.gg and is set to compete with the likes of “TWITCH”,”TIKTOK and “TRILLER”.

“This platform is so unique where all gamers can join on many different levels and will be able to earn the token called “GAMEZCASH and use it to purchase many items supported by the associate vendors on Zippa. This has been under development and now almost ready to launch”, said Stephen Brown CEO.

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

For more information:
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO
www.cybernetictech.ca
info@cybernetictech.ca
Ph: (778) 819-1956



Stephen Brown
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
+1 7788191956
email us here

You just read:

World Gaming Group a division of Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (HPIL), Announces ZIPPA.

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.