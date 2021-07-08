Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DHEC’s Dr. Jane Kelly: “The overwhelming majority of people who are getting hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 are those who are not fully vaccinated”

DHEC Data Show more than 90 Percent of COVID-19 Deaths and Hospitalizations in 14 Days were Unvaccinated Individuals

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 8, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced a review of provisional data that show nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths over a two-week period were people who were not fully vaccinated against the virus.

With South Carolina’s fully vaccinated rate of 43 percent being comparable to the vaccination rate of several states that are currently experiencing outbreaks and significant increases in cases, DHEC performed an analysis of newly reported cases, deaths and hospitalizations in South Carolina during a two-week period, from June 1-14. That analysis shows:

  • Of the 1,635 newly reported cases for which we were able to determine the individuals’ vaccine status, 1,540 cases – or 94% of those new cases – were not fully vaccinated. 
  • Of the 92 reported cases that required hospitalization and for which we were able to determine vaccine status, 83 of those individuals – or 90.2% – were not fully vaccinated.
  • Of the 11 reported deaths during those two weeks where vaccine status was able to be determined, all 11 individuals – 100% of them – were not considered fully vaccinated.

“The overwhelming majority of people who are continuing to get COVID-19 and who are getting hospitalized and dying from this disease are those who are not fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Jane Kelly, Assistant State Epidemiologist, during a statewide media update. “I can’t think of a more impactful point to make that would encourage someone who hasn’t yet received their shots to do so right away.”

