June 2021 Fishing Report

In the June Fishing Report we highlight our new FishLocalVA program. If you live in an urban area you don’t have to travel far to find good fishing opportunities in Virginia. Alex McCrickard, DWR Aquatic Education Coordinator, discusses the variety of angling opportunities that our FishLocalVA program offers. Learn about the management of these local resources in addition to habitat improvement projects aimed at creating better fishing opportunities! Scott Herrmann, DWR Fisheries Biologist, discusses basic rigs and artificial lures that beginner anglers can consider trying at our Fish Local VA waters. Find a FishLocalVA waterbody near you!