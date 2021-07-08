Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,251 in the last 365 days.

June 2021 Fishing Report

In the June Fishing Report we highlight our new FishLocalVA program. If you live in an urban area you don’t have to travel far to find good fishing opportunities in Virginia. Alex McCrickard, DWR Aquatic Education Coordinator, discusses the variety of angling opportunities that our FishLocalVA program offers. Learn about the management of these local resources in addition to habitat improvement projects aimed at creating better fishing opportunities! Scott Herrmann, DWR Fisheries Biologist, discusses basic rigs and artificial lures that beginner anglers can consider trying at our Fish Local VA waters. Find a FishLocalVA waterbody near you!

You just read:

June 2021 Fishing Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.