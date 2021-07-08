Is Your Office Safe? Commercial Air Purification Could Improve Your Health
We, at OKTOair operate with the mission to bring fresh, healthy air to as many people as possible, fresh air is not something that should be hoped for, but a human right.”BELFAST, DOWN, NORTHERN IRELAND, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offices, often located in major cities, central locations, good for business - yes - good for fresh, clean healthy air? Not so much according to the latest figures published by the UK government on air pollution across the country.
Illegal levels of air pollution in over 75% of reporting zones. The legal obligations that were set, should have been met as far back as 2010 - showing the UK government making almost no progress on this in nearly a decade.
Air pollution has been far, far above the legal limit for the past 10 years and 2019 was no exception to this worrying fact.
Every year, there is a report that is compiled, and every year the government is failing to meet the legal limits for air pollution - the same legal limits that are designed to protect the public’s health.
Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution levels are legally not being met. The annual average concentration is heavily documented that it cannot exceed 40µg/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre of air) and is a risk to public safety.
3 out of 4 zones across the UK have illegally high air pollution, with figures ranging from 0.7 - 1.9 over the legal limit, due to ranges of 29 - 77 (μg/m3)
What does the data mean?
Pollution in the air affects the quality of life and health of people in the UK. A worrying statement and statistic from The Royal College Of Physicians:
“In the UK each year, there are around 40,000 deaths that are directly related to the exposure to outdoor air pollution which plays a role in many of the major health challenges that we face in our health system. It has been linked to major illnesses such as cancer, asthma, stroke and heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and more recently and worryingly, linked to dementia”
With the legal limits now facing a growing body of evidence that not even they are a safe level - showing health impacts exist from NO2 accepted levels.
“Air pollution has been far above legal limits for 10 years and 2019 was no exception to this. It is clear that the pandemic will not solve the problem in the long-term, with pollution already lurching back to pre-lockdown levels.”
Katie Nield, UK clean air lawyer at ClientEarth
Commercial Air Cleaners: Fight Back With Clean Office Air
Air pollution is a massive problem worldwide, but nationally, it can be solved through air purification. While outdoor air pollution needs government action, in the meantime, commercial air purification solutions exist to keep your employees and clients safe while at work.
We, at OKTOair operate with the mission to bring fresh, healthy air to as many people as possible, fresh air is not something that should be hoped for, but a human right.
In heavily populated and polluted areas, such as city centre offices, the pollution levels are so high and without commercial air purification in the building, the people inside are unknowingly breathing in between 40,000-75,000 particulates with each breath, not only are there huge health downfalls that can come from this but lack of motivation through tiredness, lack of concentration and a string of other issues. Did you also know that air pollution is 2-5 x worse indoors than outdoors and we spend 90% of our time indoors?
While the government may put fresh air into a pile of paperwork and deem it as something that they will work on, the lack of progress over the past 10 years really does not leave one with much hope. Commercial air filtration for offices is taking the UK by storm, if you are in an office, or you run an office, push for world-leading commercial air purification, put health first and get in touch with OKTOair today and one of our team will be more than happy to help and guide you to the perfect air purification for your needs.
At OKTOair, we provide world-leading commercial air purification solutions that are fully scalable into any environment from 500 to 1 million sq.ft. - ensuring your staff and clients breathe clean, fresh and healthy air with every breath they take.
